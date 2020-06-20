Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 766,160 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.76% of Essent Group worth $19,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,057 shares in the company, valued at $50,109,645.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Essent Group from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Essent Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.91.

ESNT stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.36. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.08 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.46% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

