Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 81,295 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 81,295 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.69% of Globant worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Globant by 492.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,401 shares in the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP raised its position in shares of Globant by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB opened at $143.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globant SA has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $152.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.21 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.