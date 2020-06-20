Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 86,165 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 86,165 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.04% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $23,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 524,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 259,637 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after buying an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCKT stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

