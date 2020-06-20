Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $22.64 Million Position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.66% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,821 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schneider National by 474.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 378,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 312,352 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,570 shares in the last quarter. 24.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNDR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Schneider National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

