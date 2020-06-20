Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.58% of SPX worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 16,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $738,399.75. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. SPX Corp has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

