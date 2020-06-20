Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,668 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.40% of Assembly Biosciences worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 301.5% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,368 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,346,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,079,000 after acquiring an additional 310,648 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 30,224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,089 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $14,829,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASMB shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 601.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.43%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

