Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,936 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,928,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,373,000 after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,970,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,329,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,331,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,676,000 after purchasing an additional 46,161 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,406,000 after purchasing an additional 957,779 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,451,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after buying an additional 111,762 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $684.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.00 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

TGNA has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of TEGNA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.