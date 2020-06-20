WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.03. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $61.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.