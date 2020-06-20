Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 410.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.18. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wood & Company lowered shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

