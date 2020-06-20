World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WWE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.45. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $78.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 16,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $741,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,094. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 368.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

