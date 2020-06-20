WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth $34,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

