WS Management Lllp Purchases 10,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WS Management Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.5% of WS Management Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $356.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,524.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

