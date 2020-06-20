W&T Offshore (WTI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $377.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. W&T Offshore has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WTI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. W&T Offshore presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

