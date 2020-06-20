XP Power (LON:XPP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,118.55

Shares of XP Power Ltd. (LON:XPP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3,118.55 and traded as high as $3,660.00. XP Power shares last traded at $3,640.00, with a volume of 18,571 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on XP Power from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 4,150 ($52.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,216 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,118.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, insider Duncan Penny sold 60,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,514 ($44.72), for a total value of £2,134,755 ($2,717,010.31). Also, insider Andy Sng sold 7,900 shares of XP Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,557 ($45.27), for a total transaction of £281,003 ($357,646.68).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.