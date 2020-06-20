Zacks: Analysts Expect Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report $57.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $55.28 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $43.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $226.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $269.13 million, with estimates ranging from $247.38 million to $290.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.97. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $36,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,577 shares of company stock worth $222,401. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 475,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

