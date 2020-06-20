Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.29 Million

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce sales of $10.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $6.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $44.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $50.26 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.90 million, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $98.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 16,584,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,300,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,060 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,100 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $255.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.05.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

