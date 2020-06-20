Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $280.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $275.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.10 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $281.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

AMH stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.02%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $135,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 22,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $640,397.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,681.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,480 shares of company stock valued at $864,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 70,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

