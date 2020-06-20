Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.11. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 15,432,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,215,000 after purchasing an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after buying an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after buying an additional 748,646 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

