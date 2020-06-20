Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $372.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post $372.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $466.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $434.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.48 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Shares of AIMC opened at $31.31 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $253,384.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $467,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 180.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 18.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter valued at $105,000. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

