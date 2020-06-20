Zacks: Brokerages Expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. Flowers Foods reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,708,000. AJO LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 17,323.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,508,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,684 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 267.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 962,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,725,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 697,942 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 188.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 623,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.38. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $25.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

