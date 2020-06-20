Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. Lattice Semiconductor also reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.97%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $151,145.79. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,456,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,331,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after purchasing an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after purchasing an additional 304,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.