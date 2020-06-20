Zacks: Brokerages Expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $448.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.10 million and the highest is $455.33 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $487.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $22.11 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

