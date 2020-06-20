Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

TRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,596,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,423,000 after purchasing an additional 102,162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth about $227,362,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,864,000 after purchasing an additional 116,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,806,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,878 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

