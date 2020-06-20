Zacks: Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Genprex’s rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.
Zacks has also assigned Genprex an industry rank of 39 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNPX shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Genprex in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genprex in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of GNPX opened at $2.92 on Friday. Genprex has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.
Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Genprex will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.
