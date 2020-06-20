Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Sell

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 48.6% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 20,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC during the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC by 46.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,348,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 1,062,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

