Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Sell

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEGRO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

