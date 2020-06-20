Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) to Hold

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLIO. Sidoti increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.56.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,132.5% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

