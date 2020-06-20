Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) to Buy

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.25 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $189.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.78 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

