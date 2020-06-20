Zacks: L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Given $18.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given L.B. Foster an industry rank of 166 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

FSTR opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.52). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L.B. Foster (FSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.