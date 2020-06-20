ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $14,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE:ZTO opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.