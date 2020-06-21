$10.68 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report sales of $10.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. Veru reported sales of $9.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $42.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.81 million to $46.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $50.12 million, with estimates ranging from $42.85 million to $54.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million.

VERU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 507,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

