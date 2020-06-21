$12.42 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $12.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.24 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $10.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $51.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.53 million to $52.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.20 million, with estimates ranging from $60.30 million to $62.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMSI. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 2,357.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

