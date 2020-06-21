$137.35 Million in Sales Expected for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report sales of $137.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $143.80 million. Boot Barn posted sales of $185.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $795.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $768.00 million to $814.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $905.74 million, with estimates ranging from $873.10 million to $951.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Boot Barn by 50.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boot Barn by 332.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at $2,220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $106,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $21.80 on Friday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.92.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

