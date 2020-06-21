19,460 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 29.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $43.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CROX. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.