21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.78

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 68564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 0.26.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.