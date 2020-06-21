22,963 Shares in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Athanor Capital LP increased its holdings in Wendys by 557.5% in the first quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 197,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 167,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Wendys by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wendys in the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendys by 11.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after buying an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wendys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 71,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $1,443,695.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 167,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $3,577,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,044,451.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock worth $11,816,556 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Wendys’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

