$30.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to post sales of $30.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the highest is $33.10 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $30.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $121.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.60 million to $127.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.90 million, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $123.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

BSRR opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 47,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,492,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

