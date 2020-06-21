$36.55 Million in Sales Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post $36.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.52 million and the lowest is $33.30 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $29.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full year sales of $159.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $168.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $205.91 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $223.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BDSI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $206,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,464,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,264,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,496.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $1,355,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 941.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,852 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $462.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

