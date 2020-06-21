360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 360 Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 360 Finance in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. 360 Finance has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $449.11 million during the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Analysts anticipate that 360 Finance will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in 360 Finance by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

