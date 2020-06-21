361 Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

361 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its position in Microsoft by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 77,122 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Microsoft by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 35,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 493,515 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 240,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

Shares of MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $198.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,488.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

