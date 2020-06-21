$48.15 Million in Sales Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to post sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beigene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Beigene reported sales of $243.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year sales of $265.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.98 million to $356.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $642.49 million, with estimates ranging from $397.03 million to $817.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beigene.

Get Beigene alerts:

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.96. Beigene has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Beigene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 631 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total value of $107,800.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 283,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,426,989.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,428 shares in the company, valued at $19,890,559.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,385. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Beigene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beigene (BGNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.