$495.23 Million in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report $495.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $377.73 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $667.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 736,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 241,189 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 356,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 348,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 189,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSP Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. LSP Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 665,421 shares in the last quarter.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

