$56.00 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report sales of $56.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.59 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year sales of $230.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $228.22 million to $233.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.00 million, with estimates ranging from $241.74 million to $244.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Saul Centers from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NYSE:BFS opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $316,212. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Saul Centers by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

