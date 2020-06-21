$576.83 Million in Sales Expected for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $576.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $557.53 million to $592.45 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $575.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.17. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

