$70.84 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post $70.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.57 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $70.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.20 million to $298.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $291.69 million, with estimates ranging from $286.28 million to $297.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.67%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CFO Carl M. Carlson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $27,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter O. Wilde bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

