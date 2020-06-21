A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,335 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $16,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

