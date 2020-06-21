ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lifted to Buy at CL King

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) was upgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. CL King’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. William Blair upgraded ABM Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.26.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,664,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,881,000 after purchasing an additional 516,052 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,490 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 243,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

