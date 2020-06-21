Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Down 4.3%

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57, approximately 8,317 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 720,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.67% and a negative net margin of 1,490.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

