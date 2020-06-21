Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) were up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.07 and last traded at $7.99, approximately 4,265,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,622,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.26.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,607,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,010,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,599 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 86,420 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.