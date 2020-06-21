Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 497,194 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,838 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.65% of Sunrun worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,653 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 55,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,095,841.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,740,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,421 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 221.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. Sunrun Inc has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. ValuEngine downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

